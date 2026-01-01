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Liz White
Liz White Liz White
Kinoafisha Persons Liz White

Liz White

Liz White

Date of Birth
5 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Life on Mars 8.3
Life on Mars (2006)
Garrow's Law 8.2
Garrow's Law (2009)
Our Zoo 7.9
Our Zoo (2014)

Filmography

The Long Shadow 7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime, 2023, Great Britain
Anatomy of a Scandal 6.8
Anatomy of a Scandal
Drama, Thriller, 2022, USA
Dalgliesh 7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Brexit: The Uncivil War 7
Brexit: The Uncivil War Brexit
History, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Ackley Bridge 7.1
Ackley Bridge
Drama, Romantic 2017, Great Britain
Our Zoo 7.9
Our Zoo
Drama, 2014, Great Britain
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? 6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? uwantme2killhim?
Thriller, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Paradise 7.6
The Paradise
Drama, Romantic, History 2012, Great Britain
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