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About
Filmography
Liz White
Liz White
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz White
Liz White
Liz White
Date of Birth
5 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Life on Mars
(2006)
8.2
Garrow's Law
(2009)
7.9
Our Zoo
(2014)
Filmography
7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime,
2023, Great Britain
6.8
Anatomy of a Scandal
Drama, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.4
Dalgliesh
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
7
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Brexit
History, Drama
2019, Great Britain
7.1
Ackley Bridge
Drama, Romantic
2017, Great Britain
7.9
Our Zoo
Drama,
2014, Great Britain
6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him?
uwantme2killhim?
Thriller, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
The Paradise
Drama, Romantic, History
2012, Great Britain
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