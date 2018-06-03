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Filmography
Esteban Mayo
Esteban Mayo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esteban Mayo
Esteban Mayo
Esteban Mayo
Date of Birth
5 January 1927
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 June 2018
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Mexican Bus Ride
(1952)
Filmography
7.1
Mexican Bus Ride
Subida al cielo
Comedy
1952, Mexico
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