Manuel Dondé
Manuel Dondé
Manuel Dondé
Date of Birth
1 January 1906
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1976
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
(1948)
7.9
Él
(1953)
7.1
Mexican Bus Ride
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Western
Year
All
1956
1953
1952
1948
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.7
Death in the Garden
La mort en ce jardin
Adventure, Crime, Drama
1956, Mexico / France
7.9
Él
El
Drama
1953, Mexico
7.1
Mexican Bus Ride
Subida al cielo
Comedy
1952, Mexico
8.3
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western
1948, USA
