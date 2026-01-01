Manuel Dondé

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1906
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1976
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Él 7.9
Él (1953)
Mexican Bus Ride 7.1
Mexican Bus Ride (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Death in the Garden 6.7
Death in the Garden La mort en ce jardin
Adventure, Crime, Drama 1956, Mexico / France
Él 7.9
Él El
Drama 1953, Mexico
Mexican Bus Ride 7.1
Mexican Bus Ride Subida al cielo
Comedy 1952, Mexico
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western 1948, USA
