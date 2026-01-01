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Luis Aceves Castañeda Luis Aceves Castañeda
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Aceves Castañeda

Luis Aceves Castañeda

Luis Aceves Castañeda

Date of Birth
2 September 1913
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
16 September 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Nazarín 7.4
Nazarín (1959)
Mexican Bus Ride 7.1
Mexican Bus Ride (1952)
Wuthering Heights 6.7
Wuthering Heights (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nazarín 7.4
Nazarín Nazarín
Drama 1959, Mexico
Death in the Garden 6.7
Death in the Garden La mort en ce jardin
Adventure, Crime, Drama 1956, Mexico / France
Wuthering Heights 6.7
Wuthering Heights Abismos de pasión
Drama, Romantic 1954, Mexico
Mexican Bus Ride 7.1
Mexican Bus Ride Subida al cielo
Comedy 1952, Mexico
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