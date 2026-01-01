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About
Filmography
Luis Aceves Castañeda
Luis Aceves Castañeda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Aceves Castañeda
Luis Aceves Castañeda
Luis Aceves Castañeda
Date of Birth
2 September 1913
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
16 September 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Nazarín
(1959)
7.1
Mexican Bus Ride
(1952)
6.7
Wuthering Heights
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1959
1956
1954
1952
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.4
Nazarín
Nazarín
Drama
1959, Mexico
6.7
Death in the Garden
La mort en ce jardin
Adventure, Crime, Drama
1956, Mexico / France
6.7
Wuthering Heights
Abismos de pasión
Drama, Romantic
1954, Mexico
7.1
Mexican Bus Ride
Subida al cielo
Comedy
1952, Mexico
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