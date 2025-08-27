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The Kidnapping of Arabella
5.7
The Kidnapping of Arabella
, 2025
Il rapimento di Arabella
Italy / Drama / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis
Precocious seven-year-old Arabella convinces troubled young woman named Holly to take her on a road trip, accidentally faking her own kidnapping—and leaving her father in a panic.
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Cast
Benedetta Porcaroli
Holly
Lucrezia Guglielmino
Arabella
Chris Pine
Orest D.
Roberto Zibetti
Agente di Polizia
Marco Bonadei
Maccarino
Eva Robins
Granatina
Margareth Madè
Ingrid
Boiken Cobo
Monica Nappo
Gloryhole Lady
Milutin Dapcevic
Taco King Man
Clara Tramontano
Stefano Gragnani
Padre di Maccarino
Director
Carolina Cavalli
Writer
Carolina Cavalli
Composer
Thomas Moked-Blum
,
Noaz Deshe
,
Thomas Moked Blum
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
27 August 2025
Release date
4 December 2025
Italy
6+
Worldwide Gross
$69,770
Production
Elsinore Film, PiperFilm, The Apartment
Also known as
Il rapimento di Arabella, The Kidnapping of Arabella, Porwanie Arabelli
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Film rating
5.7
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10
votes
5.7
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