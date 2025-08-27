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Poster of The Kidnapping of Arabella
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The Kidnapping of Arabella
5.7

The Kidnapping of Arabella

, 2025
Il rapimento di Arabella
Italy / Drama / 18+
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Poster of The Kidnapping of Arabella
5.7
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Synopsis

Precocious seven-year-old Arabella convinces troubled young woman named Holly to take her on a road trip, accidentally faking her own kidnapping—and leaving her father in a panic.

Cast

Benedetta Porcaroli
Benedetta Porcaroli
Holly
Lucrezia Guglielmino
Arabella
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Orest D.
Roberto Zibetti
Roberto Zibetti
Agente di Polizia
Marco Bonadei
Maccarino
Eva Robins
Granatina
Margareth Madè
Ingrid
Boiken Cobo
Monica Nappo
Gloryhole Lady
Milutin Dapcevic
Milutin Dapcevic
Taco King Man
Clara Tramontano
Stefano Gragnani
Padre di Maccarino
Director Carolina Cavalli
Writer Carolina Cavalli
Composer Thomas Moked-Blum, Noaz Deshe, Thomas Moked Blum
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 August 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Italy 6+
Worldwide Gross $69,770
Production Elsinore Film, PiperFilm, The Apartment
Also known as
Il rapimento di Arabella, The Kidnapping of Arabella, Porwanie Arabelli

Film rating

5.7
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5.7 IMDb
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