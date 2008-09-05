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Eduardo Bergara Leumann Eduardo Bergara Leumann
Kinoafisha Persons Eduardo Bergara Leumann

Eduardo Bergara Leumann

Eduardo Bergara Leumann

Date of Birth
5 September 1932
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
5 September 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

dernier amant romantique, Le 5.5
dernier amant romantique, Le (1978)

Filmography

dernier amant romantique, Le 5.5
dernier amant romantique, Le dernier amant romantique, Le
Drama, Romantic 1978, Spain / France
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