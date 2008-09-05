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Filmography
Eduardo Bergara Leumann
Eduardo Bergara Leumann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduardo Bergara Leumann
Eduardo Bergara Leumann
Eduardo Bergara Leumann
Date of Birth
5 September 1932
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
5 September 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.5
dernier amant romantique, Le
(1978)
Filmography
5.5
dernier amant romantique, Le
dernier amant romantique, Le
Drama, Romantic
1978, Spain / France
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