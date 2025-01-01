Menu
Awards and nominations of Kate Burton

Kate Burton
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
