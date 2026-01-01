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Laura Mantel Laura Mantel
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Mantel

Laura Mantel

Laura Mantel

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Suddenly 6.2
Suddenly (2002)

Filmography

Suddenly 6.2
Suddenly Suddenly / Tan de repente
Drama 2002, Netherlands / Argentina
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