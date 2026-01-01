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Filmography
Laura Mantel
Laura Mantel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Mantel
Laura Mantel
Laura Mantel
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Suddenly
(2002)
Filmography
6.2
Suddenly
Suddenly / Tan de repente
Drama
2002, Netherlands / Argentina
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