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María Merlino María Merlino
Kinoafisha Persons María Merlino

María Merlino

María Merlino

Date of Birth
27 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

6.9
El Árbol (2006)
The Substitute 6.4
The Substitute (2022)
Suddenly 6.2
Suddenly (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Man Who Loved UFOs 6
The Man Who Loved UFOs El hombre que amaba los platos voladores
Comedy, Drama 2024, Argentina
Watch trailer
The Substitute 6.4
The Substitute El Suplente
Drama 2022, Argentina / Italy / France / Spain / Mexico
6.9
El Árbol El Árbol
Documentary 2006, Argentina
Suddenly 6.2
Suddenly Suddenly / Tan de repente
Drama 2002, Netherlands / Argentina
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