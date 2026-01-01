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About
Filmography
María Merlino
María Merlino
Kinoafisha
Persons
María Merlino
María Merlino
María Merlino
Date of Birth
27 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
El Árbol
(2006)
6.4
The Substitute
(2022)
6.2
Suddenly
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2024
2022
2006
2002
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6
The Man Who Loved UFOs
El hombre que amaba los platos voladores
Comedy, Drama
2024, Argentina
Watch trailer
6.4
The Substitute
El Suplente
Drama
2022, Argentina / Italy / France / Spain / Mexico
6.9
El Árbol
El Árbol
Documentary
2006, Argentina
6.2
Suddenly
Suddenly / Tan de repente
Drama
2002, Netherlands / Argentina
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