Marcos Ferrante
Marcos Ferrante
Marcos Ferrante
Marcos Ferrante
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Suddenly
(2002)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
Suddenly
Suddenly / Tan de repente
Drama
2002, Netherlands / Argentina
