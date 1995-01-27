Menu
Àlex Monner
Àlex Monner
Àlex Monner
Àlex Monner
Àlex Monner
Date of Birth
27 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Sé quién eres
(2017)
7.1
La Línea Invisible
(2020)
7.0
Life Itself
(2018)
Filmography
Actor
10
5.6
The Wailing
El llanto
Horror
2024, Spain / France / Argentina
Watch trailer
6.2
Élite Historias Breves: Phillipe Caye Felipe
Drama, Romantic
2021, Spain
7.1
La Línea Invisible
Drama, Romantic, History
2020, Russia
7
Life Itself
Life Itself
Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Sé quién eres
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Spain
6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night
Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
5.1
Summer Camp
Summer Camp
Horror
2015, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
5.4
Sólo química
Sólo química
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Spain
6.2
Barcelona Summer Night
Barcelona, nit d'estiu
Comedy
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
6.3
[REC] 3: Genesis
[REC] Genesis
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2012, Spain
Watch trailer
