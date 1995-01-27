Àlex Monner

Menu
Date of Birth
27 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Sé quién eres 7.2
Sé quién eres (2017)
La Línea Invisible 7.1
La Línea Invisible (2020)
Life Itself 7.0
Life Itself (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Wailing 5.6
The Wailing El llanto
Horror 2024, Spain / France / Argentina
Watch trailer
Élite Historias Breves: Phillipe Caye Felipe 6.2
Élite Historias Breves: Phillipe Caye Felipe
Drama, Romantic 2021, Spain
La Línea Invisible 7.1
La Línea Invisible
Drama, Romantic, History 2020, Russia
Life Itself 7
Life Itself Life Itself
Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Sé quién eres 7.2
Sé quién eres
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Spain
Barcelona Christmas Night 6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Spain
Watch trailer
Summer Camp 5.1
Summer Camp Summer Camp
Horror 2015, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
Sólo química 5.4
Sólo química Sólo química
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Spain
Barcelona Summer Night 6.2
Barcelona Summer Night Barcelona, nit d'estiu
Comedy 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
[REC] 3: Genesis 6.3
[REC] 3: Genesis [REC] Genesis
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2012, Spain
Watch trailer
