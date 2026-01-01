Mickey Shaughnessy

Menu
Date of Birth
5 August 1920
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 July 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Sheepman 6.9
The Sheepman The Sheepman
Western, Comedy 1958, USA
Jailhouse Rock 6.6
Jailhouse Rock Jailhouse Rock
Crime, Romantic, Drama, Musical 1957, USA
Designing Woman 6.8
Designing Woman Designing Woman
Romantic, Comedy 1957, USA
Conquest of Space 5.6
Conquest of Space Conquest of Space
Sci-Fi 1955, USA
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity From Here to Eternity
Drama, War 1953, USA
