Mickey Shaughnessy
Mickey Shaughnessy
Mickey Shaughnessy
Mickey Shaughnessy
Mickey Shaughnessy
Date of Birth
5 August 1920
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 July 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Western
Year
All
1958
1957
1955
1953
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.9
The Sheepman
The Sheepman
Western, Comedy
1958, USA
6.6
Jailhouse Rock
Jailhouse Rock
Crime, Romantic, Drama, Musical
1957, USA
6.8
Designing Woman
Designing Woman
Romantic, Comedy
1957, USA
5.6
Conquest of Space
Conquest of Space
Sci-Fi
1955, USA
7.6
From Here to Eternity
From Here to Eternity
Drama, War
1953, USA
