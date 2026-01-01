Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Conquest of Space
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Conquest of Space

Conquest of Space

Conquest of Space 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A team of American astronauts leave their space station on the first mission to Mars, but the captain's religious beliefs may get in the way.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 20 April 1955
Release date
1 August 1955 Austria 12
15 July 1955 Germany 12
20 April 1955 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Conquest of Space, Die Eroberung des Weltalls, La conquista del espacio, A Conquista do Espaço, La conquête de l'espace, Avaruuden valloitus, De verovering van de ruimte, Epanastasis stous ouranous, Fezanın Fethi, Himmelrummets vovehalse, I kataktisis tou diastimatos, La conquista dello spazio, Mars Project, Marsi missioon, Podbój kosmosu, Rymndens betvingare, Världsrymdens erövrare, Покорение космоса, 宇宙征服
Director
Byron Haskin
Cast
Walter Brooke
Mickey Shaughnessy
William Redfield
William Redfield
William Hopper
Ross Martin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Sergeant Imoto Some years ago, my country chose to fight a terrible war. It was bad, I do not defend it, but there were reasons. Somehow those reasons are never spoken of. To the Western world at that time, Japan was a fairybook nation: little people living in a strange land of rice-paper houses... people who had almost no furniture, who sat on the floor and ate with chopsticks. The quaint houses of rice paper, sir: they were made of paper because there was no other material available. And the winters in Japan are as cold as they are in Boston. And the chopsticks: there was no metal for forks and knives and spoons, but slivers of wood could suffice. So it was with the little people of Japan, little as I am now, because for countless generations we have not been able to produce the food to make us bigger. Japan's yesterday will be the world's tomorrow: too many people and too little land. That is why I say, sir, there is urgent reason for us to reach Mars: to provide the resources the human race will need if they are to survive. That is also why I am most grateful to be found acceptable, sir. I volunteer.
General Samuel T. Merritt Thank you, Sergeant Imoto. You're not a little man.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more