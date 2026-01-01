A team of American astronauts leave their space station on the first mission to Mars, but the captain's religious beliefs may get in the way.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 21 minutes
Production year1955
World premiere20 April 1955
Release date
1 August 1955
Austria
12
15 July 1955
Germany
12
20 April 1955
USA
ProductionParamount Pictures
Also known as
Conquest of Space, Die Eroberung des Weltalls, La conquista del espacio, A Conquista do Espaço, La conquête de l'espace, Avaruuden valloitus, De verovering van de ruimte, Epanastasis stous ouranous, Fezanın Fethi, Himmelrummets vovehalse, I kataktisis tou diastimatos, La conquista dello spazio, Mars Project, Marsi missioon, Podbój kosmosu, Rymndens betvingare, Världsrymdens erövrare, Покорение космоса, 宇宙征服
Sergeant ImotoSome years ago, my country chose to fight a terrible war. It was bad, I do not defend it, but there were reasons. Somehow those reasons are never spoken of. To the Western world at that time, Japan was a fairybook nation: little people living in a strange land of rice-paper houses... people who had almost no furniture, who sat on the floor and ate with chopsticks. The quaint houses of rice paper, sir: they were made of paper because there was no other material available. And the winters in Japan are as cold as they are in Boston. And the chopsticks: there was no metal for forks and knives and spoons, but slivers of wood could suffice. So it was with the little people of Japan, little as I am now, because for countless generations we have not been able to produce the food to make us bigger. Japan's yesterday will be the world's tomorrow: too many people and too little land. That is why I say, sir, there is urgent reason for us to reach Mars: to provide the resources the human race will need if they are to survive. That is also why I am most grateful to be found acceptable, sir. I volunteer.
General Samuel T. MerrittThank you, Sergeant Imoto. You're not a little man.