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Filmography
Laura Ramsey
Laura Ramsey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Ramsey
Laura Ramsey
Laura Ramsey
Date of Birth
14 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
7.4
Middle Men
(2009)
7.4
Kill the Irishman
(2011)
Filmography
6
Are You Here
Are You Here
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
No One Lives
No One Lives
Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Kill the Irishman
Kill the Irishman
Action, Crime
2011, USA
Watch trailer
3.3
Hirokin: The Last Samurai
Hirokin
Adventure, Drama, Action
2011, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
White Collar
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2009, USA
7.4
Middle Men
Middle Men
Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Ruins
The Ruins
Thriller, Horror
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
She's the Man
She is the Man
Comedy, Romantic
2006, USA
Show more
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