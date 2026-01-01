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Laura Ramsey Laura Ramsey
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Ramsey

Laura Ramsey

Laura Ramsey

Date of Birth
14 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

White Collar 8.1
White Collar (2009)
Middle Men 7.4
Middle Men (2009)
Kill the Irishman 7.4
Kill the Irishman (2011)

Filmography

Are You Here 6
Are You Here Are You Here
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
No One Lives 6.6
No One Lives No One Lives
Thriller, Horror 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Kill the Irishman 7.4
Kill the Irishman Kill the Irishman
Action, Crime 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Hirokin: The Last Samurai 3.3
Hirokin: The Last Samurai Hirokin
Adventure, Drama, Action 2011, USA
Watch trailer
White Collar 8.1
White Collar
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2009, USA
Middle Men 7.4
Middle Men Middle Men
Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Ruins 6.7
The Ruins The Ruins
Thriller, Horror 2008, USA
Watch trailer
She's the Man 6.6
She's the Man She is the Man
Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
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