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Mikhail Slutsky Mikhail Slutsky
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Slutsky

Mikhail Slutsky

Mikhail Slutsky

Date of Birth
19 July 1907
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 June 1959

Popular Films

Kontsert frontu 6.6
Kontsert frontu (1942)
One fine day 4.7
One fine day (1955)

Filmography

One fine day 4.7
One fine day One fine day
Comedy, Musical 1955, USSR
Kontsert frontu 6.6
Kontsert frontu Kontsert frontu
Short, Musical 1942, USSR
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