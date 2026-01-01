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Mikhail Slutsky
Mikhail Slutsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Slutsky
Mikhail Slutsky
Mikhail Slutsky
Date of Birth
19 July 1907
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 June 1959
Popular Films
6.6
Kontsert frontu
(1942)
4.7
One fine day
(1955)
Filmography
4.7
One fine day
One fine day
Comedy, Musical
1955, USSR
6.6
Kontsert frontu
Kontsert frontu
Short, Musical
1942, USSR
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