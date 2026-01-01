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Naho Toda Naho Toda
Kinoafisha Persons Naho Toda

Naho Toda

Naho Toda

Date of Birth
13 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Unnatural 8.0
Unnatural (2018)
Hottarake no shima - Haruka to maho no kagami 6.8
Hottarake no shima - Haruka to maho no kagami (2010)

Filmography

Unnatural 8
Unnatural
Drama, Crime, , 2018, Japan
Hottarake no shima - Haruka to maho no kagami 6.8
Hottarake no shima - Haruka to maho no kagami Oblivion Island
Animation, Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Anime 2010, Japan
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