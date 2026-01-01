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Filmography
Naho Toda
Naho Toda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naho Toda
Naho Toda
Naho Toda
Date of Birth
13 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Unnatural
(2018)
6.8
Hottarake no shima - Haruka to maho no kagami
(2010)
Filmography
8
Unnatural
Drama, Crime, ,
2018, Japan
6.8
Hottarake no shima - Haruka to maho no kagami
Oblivion Island
Animation, Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Anime
2010, Japan
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