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Filmography
Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm
Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1990
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
Fantasy, Family
1990, Bulgaria
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