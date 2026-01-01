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Gunnar Helm Gunnar Helm
Kinoafisha Persons Gunnar Helm

Gunnar Helm

Gunnar Helm

Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Plemennikat chuzhdenetz 5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz 5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
Fantasy, Family 1990, Bulgaria
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