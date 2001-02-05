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About
Filmography
Lyubomir Dimitrov
Lyubomir Dimitrov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubomir Dimitrov
Lyubomir Dimitrov
Lyubomir Dimitrov
Date of Birth
4 August 1930
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
5 February 2001
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Misty Shores
(1986)
5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Year
All
1990
1986
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
Fantasy, Family
1990, Bulgaria
6.4
Misty Shores
Mglistye berega
Drama, History
1986, Bulgaria
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