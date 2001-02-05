Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyubomir Dimitrov Lyubomir Dimitrov
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubomir Dimitrov

Lyubomir Dimitrov

Lyubomir Dimitrov

Date of Birth
4 August 1930
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
5 February 2001
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Misty Shores 6.4
Misty Shores (1986)
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz 5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz 5.4
Plemennikat chuzhdenetz Plemennikat chuzhdenetz
Fantasy, Family 1990, Bulgaria
Misty Shores 6.4
Misty Shores Mglistye berega
Drama, History 1986, Bulgaria
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more