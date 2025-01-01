Hans has killed the dog of Firmin, a shepherd. Wild with rage, Firmin kidnaps Elsi, Hans' fiancée and locks her up at his home. Hans, a peddler, vows to find the missing girl. This is what he does and he manages, with the help of Mânu, the village idiot, to give Elsi a letter. On seeing her, the changeling falls in love at first sight with the young woman. Elsi soon realizes that Mânu can become her instrument of vengeance.
CountryFrance / Switzerland
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year1934
ProductionMentor-Film
Also known as
Rapt, Zweikampf der Geschlechter, Frauenraub, Frauenraub im Wallis, Kvinnorovet, La séparation des races, Races, Rapto, The Kidnapping, The Mystic Mountain, Похищение, 霧笛（1934）