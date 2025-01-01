Menu
The Kidnapping

Rapt 18+
Synopsis

Hans has killed the dog of Firmin, a shepherd. Wild with rage, Firmin kidnaps Elsi, Hans' fiancée and locks her up at his home. Hans, a peddler, vows to find the missing girl. This is what he does and he manages, with the help of Mânu, the village idiot, to give Elsi a letter. On seeing her, the changeling falls in love at first sight with the young woman. Elsi soon realizes that Mânu can become her instrument of vengeance.
Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1934
Production Mentor-Film
Also known as
Rapt, Zweikampf der Geschlechter, Frauenraub, Frauenraub im Wallis, Kvinnorovet, La séparation des races, Races, Rapto, The Kidnapping, The Mystic Mountain, Похищение, 霧笛（1934）
Director
Dimitri Kirsanoff
Cast
Dita Parlo
Geymond Vital
Jeanne Marie-Laurent
Auguste Bovério
Dyk Rudens
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
