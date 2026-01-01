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Filmography
Charles Granval
Charles Granval
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charles Granval
Charles Granval
Charles Granval
Date of Birth
21 December 1882
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
28 July 1943
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Pépé le Moko
(1937)
7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning
(1932)
6.7
Fantastic Night
(1942)
Filmography
6.7
Fantastic Night
La nuit fantastique
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1942, France
7.7
Pépé le Moko
Pépé le Moko
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1937, France
6.6
Behold the Man
Golgotha
Adventure, Drama
1935, Algeria / France
7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning
Boudu sauvé des eaux
Comedy
1932, France
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