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Charles Granval Charles Granval
Kinoafisha Persons Charles Granval

Charles Granval

Charles Granval

Date of Birth
21 December 1882
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
28 July 1943
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Pépé le Moko 7.7
Pépé le Moko (1937)
Boudu Saved from Drowning 7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning (1932)
Fantastic Night 6.7
Fantastic Night (1942)

Filmography

Fantastic Night 6.7
Fantastic Night La nuit fantastique
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 1942, France
Pépé le Moko 7.7
Pépé le Moko Pépé le Moko
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1937, France
Behold the Man 6.6
Behold the Man Golgotha
Adventure, Drama 1935, Algeria / France
Boudu Saved from Drowning 7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning Boudu sauvé des eaux
Comedy 1932, France
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