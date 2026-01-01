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About
Filmography
Lynn Adrianna
Lynn Adrianna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynn Adrianna
Lynn Adrianna
Lynn Adrianna
Date of Birth
11 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Her
(2013)
6.9
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller
(2025)
4.4
Godspeed
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2013
2009
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.9
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller
A House of Dynamite
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Mob Cops
Mob Cops
Crime, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Her
Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Godspeed
Godspeed
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
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