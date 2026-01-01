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Lynn Adrianna
Lynn Adrianna Lynn Adrianna
Kinoafisha Persons Lynn Adrianna

Lynn Adrianna

Lynn Adrianna

Date of Birth
11 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Her 7.6
Her (2013)
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller 6.9
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller (2025)
Godspeed 4.4
Godspeed (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller 6.9
Untitled Kathryn Bigelow White House thriller A House of Dynamite
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Mob Cops 3.8
Mob Cops Mob Cops
Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Her 7.6
Her Her
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Godspeed 4.4
Godspeed Godspeed
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
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