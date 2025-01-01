Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Brian Helgeland
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brian Helgeland
Brian Helgeland
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brian Helgeland
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Screenplay
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree