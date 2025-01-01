Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Brian Helgeland Awards

Brian Helgeland
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Screenplay
Winner
