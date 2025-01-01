Menu
Angeline Ball
Date of Birth
28 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

The Commitments 8.0
The Commitments (1991)
Deadly Cuts 5.9
Deadly Cuts (2021)
Housebound 4.1
Housebound (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hidden Assets
Hidden Assets
Drama, Crime 2021, Ireland/Belgium/Canada
Deadly Cuts 5.9
Deadly Cuts Deadly Cuts
Comedy 2021, Ireland
Housebound 4.1
Housebound Housebound
Thriller 2000, USA
The Commitments 8
The Commitments The Commitments
Comedy, Drama, Musical 1991, USA / Great Britain
