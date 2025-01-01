Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Angeline Ball
Angeline Ball
Kinoafisha
Persons
Angeline Ball
Angeline Ball
Angeline Ball
Date of Birth
28 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Commitments
(1991)
5.9
Deadly Cuts
(2021)
4.1
Housebound
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2000
1991
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
Hidden Assets
Drama, Crime
2021, Ireland/Belgium/Canada
5.9
Deadly Cuts
Deadly Cuts
Comedy
2021, Ireland
Watch trailer
4.1
Housebound
Housebound
Thriller
2000, USA
8
The Commitments
The Commitments
Comedy, Drama, Musical
1991, USA / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree