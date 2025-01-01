Menu
Awards and nominations of Niels Arden Oplev

Niels Arden Oplev
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2006 Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Best Feature Film
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2006 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2006
Best Children's Film
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1996 Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
