Niels Arden Oplev
Awards
Niels Arden Oplev
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Niels Arden Oplev
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Best Feature Film
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2006
Best Children's Film
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
