Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Sasha Barrese Sasha Barrese
Kinoafisha Persons Sasha Barrese

Sasha Barrese

Sasha Barrese

Date of Birth
24 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Hangover 7.9
The Hangover (2009)
Let Me In 7.1
Let Me In (2010)
Hellraiser V 5.4
Hellraiser V (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Let Me In 7.1
Let Me In Let me in
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Hangover 7.9
The Hangover The Hangover
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Hellraiser V 5.4
Hellraiser V Hellraiser: Inferno
Crime, Horror, Detective 2000, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more