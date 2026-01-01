Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Sasha Barrese
Sasha Barrese
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sasha Barrese
Sasha Barrese
Sasha Barrese
Date of Birth
24 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Hangover
(2009)
7.1
Let Me In
(2010)
5.4
Hellraiser V
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2010
2009
2000
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.1
Let Me In
Let me in
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.9
The Hangover
The Hangover
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Hellraiser V
Hellraiser: Inferno
Crime, Horror, Detective
2000, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree