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Filmography
Nadia Cameron-Blakey
Nadia Cameron-Blakey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Cameron-Blakey
Nadia Cameron-Blakey
Nadia Cameron-Blakey
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
(2007)
5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice
(2008)
Filmography
5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice
Lekcje pana Kuki
Comedy
2008, Poland / Austria
7
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
Drama
2007, Great Britain
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