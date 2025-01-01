Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andrzej Grabowski
Andrzej Grabowski Andrzej Grabowski
Kinoafisha Persons Andrzej Grabowski

Andrzej Grabowski

Andrzej Grabowski

Date of Birth
15 March 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko (2002)
Seasons 7.1
Seasons (2024)
Fire & Sword A Nation at War 7.0
Fire & Sword A Nation at War (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 17 Films 15 TV Shows 2 Actor 17
Uncle Truther 5.7
Uncle Truther Wujek Foliarz
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Seasons 7.1
Seasons Sezony
Drama 2024, Poland
Slub doskonaly 2.9
Slub doskonaly Slub doskonaly
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Poland
The Thaw
The Thaw
Drama, Crime 2022, Poland
Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki
Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki
Comedy, Crime 2022, Poland
Too Old for Fairy Tales 6.2
Too Old for Fairy Tales Za duzy na bajki
Comedy, Family 2022, Poland
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 3.9
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 W lesie dzis nie zasnie nikt 2
Horror, Thriller 2021, Poland
Watch trailer
Brigitte Bardot Forever 5.7
Brigitte Bardot Forever Brigitte Bardot cudowna
Drama 2021, Poland
Songs About Love 6.9
Songs About Love Piosenki o milosci
Drama 2021, Poland
Plagi Breslau 5.8
Plagi Breslau Plagi Breslau
Action, Crime, Mystery 2018, Poland
The High Frontier 5.6
The High Frontier Na granicy
Action, Thriller, Drama 2016, Poland
How To Save Mom 3.7
How To Save Mom Jak uratowac mame
Adventure, Animation, Family 2016, Poland
Demon 6.1
Demon Demon
Thriller 2015, Poland / Israel
Piata pora roku 6.3
Piata pora roku Piata pora roku
Drama 2012, Poland
Watch trailer
Mr. Kuka's Advice 5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice Lekcje pana Kuki
Comedy 2008, Poland / Austria
Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2002, Poland
Fire & Sword A Nation at War 7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History 1999, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more