Andrzej Grabowski
Andrzej Grabowski
Persons
Persons
Andrzej Grabowski
Andrzej Grabowski
Andrzej Grabowski
Date of Birth
15 March 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.1
Day of the Wacko
(2002)
7.1
Seasons
(2024)
7.0
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
History
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2018
2016
2015
2012
2008
2002
1999
All
17
Films
15
TV Shows
2
Actor
17
5.7
Uncle Truther
Wujek Foliarz
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7.1
Seasons
Sezony
Drama
2024, Poland
2.9
Slub doskonaly
Slub doskonaly
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Poland
The Thaw
Drama, Crime
2022, Poland
Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki
Comedy, Crime
2022, Poland
6.2
Too Old for Fairy Tales
Za duzy na bajki
Comedy, Family
2022, Poland
3.9
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
W lesie dzis nie zasnie nikt 2
Horror, Thriller
2021, Poland
Watch trailer
5.7
Brigitte Bardot Forever
Brigitte Bardot cudowna
Drama
2021, Poland
6.9
Songs About Love
Piosenki o milosci
Drama
2021, Poland
5.8
Plagi Breslau
Plagi Breslau
Action, Crime, Mystery
2018, Poland
5.6
The High Frontier
Na granicy
Action, Thriller, Drama
2016, Poland
3.7
How To Save Mom
Jak uratowac mame
Adventure, Animation, Family
2016, Poland
6.1
Demon
Demon
Thriller
2015, Poland / Israel
6.3
Piata pora roku
Piata pora roku
Drama
2012, Poland
Watch trailer
5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice
Lekcje pana Kuki
Comedy
2008, Poland / Austria
8.1
Day of the Wacko
Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2002, Poland
7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History
1999, Poland
