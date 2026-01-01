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About
Filmography
Lukasz Garlicki
Lukasz Garlicki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukasz Garlicki
Lukasz Garlicki
Lukasz Garlicki
Date of Birth
5 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.1
Warsaw
(2003)
5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice
(2008)
5.3
Czerwone maki
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2014
2008
2003
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.3
Czerwone maki
Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War
2024, Poland
4.1
Niepewnosc
Niepewnosc
Drama
2024, Poland
4.4
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, Poland
5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice
Lekcje pana Kuki
Comedy
2008, Poland / Austria
6.1
Warsaw
Warszawa
Drama
2003, Poland
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