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Lukasz Garlicki Lukasz Garlicki
Kinoafisha Persons Lukasz Garlicki

Lukasz Garlicki

Lukasz Garlicki

Date of Birth
5 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Warsaw 6.1
Warsaw (2003)
Mr. Kuka's Advice 5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice (2008)
Czerwone maki 5.3
Czerwone maki (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Czerwone maki 5.3
Czerwone maki Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War 2024, Poland
Niepewnosc 4.1
Niepewnosc Niepewnosc
Drama 2024, Poland
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz 4.4
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, Poland
Mr. Kuka's Advice 5.6
Mr. Kuka's Advice Lekcje pana Kuki
Comedy 2008, Poland / Austria
Warsaw 6.1
Warsaw Warszawa
Drama 2003, Poland
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