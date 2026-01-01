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Mimmo Calopresti
Mimmo Calopresti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mimmo Calopresti
Mimmo Calopresti
Mimmo Calopresti
Date of Birth
4 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Volevo solo vivere
(2006)
7.2
Il vangelo secondo Mattei
(2016)
6.9
La seconda volta
(1995)
Filmography
6.3
Gianni Versace – Emperor of Dreams
Gianni Versace: L'Imperatore dei sogni
Biography
2023, Italy
6.6
Aspromonte: Land of the Forgotten
Aspromonte - La terra degli ultimi
Drama
2019, Italy
7.2
Il vangelo secondo Mattei
Il vangelo secondo Mattei
Comedy
2016, Italy
5.3
Uno per tutti
Uno per tutti
Drama
2015, Italy
5.3
L'abbuffata
L'abbuffata
Comedy
2007, Italy
7.6
Volevo solo vivere
Volevo solo vivere
Documentary
2006, Switzerland / Italy
5.5
Happiness Costs Nothing
Happiness Costs Nothing
Drama
2003, France / Italy / Switzerland
5.7
It's Easier for a Camel...
Il est plus facile pour un chameau...
Romantic, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2003, France / Italy
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