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Mimmo Calopresti Mimmo Calopresti
Kinoafisha Persons Mimmo Calopresti

Mimmo Calopresti

Mimmo Calopresti

Date of Birth
4 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Volevo solo vivere 7.6
Volevo solo vivere (2006)
Il vangelo secondo Mattei 7.2
Il vangelo secondo Mattei (2016)
La seconda volta 6.9
La seconda volta (1995)

Filmography

Gianni Versace – Emperor of Dreams 6.3
Gianni Versace – Emperor of Dreams Gianni Versace: L'Imperatore dei sogni
Biography 2023, Italy
Aspromonte: Land of the Forgotten 6.6
Aspromonte: Land of the Forgotten Aspromonte - La terra degli ultimi
Drama 2019, Italy
Il vangelo secondo Mattei 7.2
Il vangelo secondo Mattei Il vangelo secondo Mattei
Comedy 2016, Italy
Uno per tutti 5.3
Uno per tutti Uno per tutti
Drama 2015, Italy
L'abbuffata 5.3
L'abbuffata L'abbuffata
Comedy 2007, Italy
Volevo solo vivere 7.6
Volevo solo vivere Volevo solo vivere
Documentary 2006, Switzerland / Italy
Happiness Costs Nothing 5.5
Happiness Costs Nothing Happiness Costs Nothing
Drama 2003, France / Italy / Switzerland
It's Easier for a Camel... 5.7
It's Easier for a Camel... Il est plus facile pour un chameau...
Romantic, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2003, France / Italy
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