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About
Filmography
Luisa De Santis
Luisa De Santis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luisa De Santis
Luisa De Santis
Luisa De Santis
Date of Birth
20 April 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
La messa è finita
(1985)
6.8
La pecora nera
(2010)
6.2
Il grande passo
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2020
2019
2010
2003
1985
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6
La Dolce Villa
La Dolce Villa
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Fuori
Fuori
Drama
2025, France / Italy
5.6
Figli
Figli
Comedy, Family
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Il grande passo
Il grande passo / The Big Step
Comedy
2019, Italy
6.8
La pecora nera
La pecora nera
Drama, Comedy
2010, Italy
5.5
Happiness Costs Nothing
Happiness Costs Nothing
Drama
2003, France / Italy / Switzerland
7.2
La messa è finita
La messa è finita
Drama, Comedy
1985, Italy
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