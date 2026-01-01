Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luisa De Santis Luisa De Santis
Kinoafisha Persons Luisa De Santis

Luisa De Santis

Luisa De Santis

Date of Birth
20 April 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

La messa è finita 7.2
La messa è finita (1985)
La pecora nera 6.8
La pecora nera (2010)
Il grande passo 6.2
Il grande passo (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Dolce Villa 6
La Dolce Villa La Dolce Villa
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Fuori 5.6
Fuori Fuori
Drama 2025, France / Italy
Figli 5.6
Figli Figli
Comedy, Family 2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
Il grande passo 6.2
Il grande passo Il grande passo / The Big Step
Comedy 2019, Italy
La pecora nera 6.8
La pecora nera La pecora nera
Drama, Comedy 2010, Italy
Happiness Costs Nothing 5.5
Happiness Costs Nothing Happiness Costs Nothing
Drama 2003, France / Italy / Switzerland
La messa è finita 7.2
La messa è finita La messa è finita
Drama, Comedy 1985, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more