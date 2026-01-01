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Filmography
Elina Madison
Elina Madison
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elina Madison
Elina Madison
Elina Madison
Date of Birth
27 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.9
Ed Kemper
(2025)
6.8
Turnover
(2019)
5.3
Small Town Saturday Night
(2010)
Filmography
6.9
Ed Kemper
Ed Kemper
Biography, Crime, Drama
2025, USA
4
Pork Chop Rod
Pig Killer
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Turnover
Turnover
Comedy, Drama, Family
2019, USA
5.3
Small Town Saturday Night
Small Town Saturday Night
Drama
2010, USA
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