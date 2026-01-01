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Elina Madison Elina Madison
Kinoafisha Persons Elina Madison

Elina Madison

Elina Madison

Date of Birth
27 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Ed Kemper 6.9
Ed Kemper (2025)
Turnover 6.8
Turnover (2019)
Small Town Saturday Night 5.3
Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Filmography

Ed Kemper 6.9
Ed Kemper Ed Kemper
Biography, Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Pork Chop Rod 4
Pork Chop Rod Pig Killer
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Turnover 6.8
Turnover Turnover
Comedy, Drama, Family 2019, USA
Small Town Saturday Night 5.3
Small Town Saturday Night Small Town Saturday Night
Drama 2010, USA
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