One day in the life of a small US town. Donnie, newly released from jail; Tommy the local cop separated from his wife; Rhett, preparing to leave to try his luck in Nashville. The story weaves these characters' stories.
Small Town Saturday Night, Good Morning, Pennsylvania, Moiraies apofaseis, Noite de Sábado em Small Town, Šeštadienio vakaras mažame mieste, Un amore alle corde, Субботний вечер в небольшом городке, 스몰 타운 새터데이 나이트
Film rating
5.3
Rate12 votes
5.3IMDb
Quotes
Donnie CarsonYou're lucky, you know?... You got a reason to leave and a reason to stay.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.