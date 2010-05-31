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Poster of Small Town Saturday Night
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Small Town Saturday Night
5.3

Small Town Saturday Night

, 2010
Small Town Saturday Night
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Small Town Saturday Night
5.3

Synopsis

One day in the life of a small US town. Donnie, newly released from jail; Tommy the local cop separated from his wife; Rhett, preparing to leave to try his luck in Nashville. The story weaves these characters' stories.

Cast

Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Rhett Ryan
Muse Watson
Charlie Carson
John Hawkes
John Hawkes
Donnie Carson
Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
Phyllis Ryan
Robert Pine
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Rhonda Dooley
Scott Michael Campbell
Elina Madison
Shawn Christian
Tommy Carson
Bre Blair
Samantha Carson
Kali Majors
Megan Carson
Adam Hendershott
Les Ryan
Director Ryan Craig
Writer Ryan Craig
Composer Stephen Bertrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 31 May 2010
Release date
12 October 2013 Germany
31 May 2010 USA
MPAA R
Production Perfect Weekend
Also known as
Small Town Saturday Night, Good Morning, Pennsylvania, Moiraies apofaseis, Noite de Sábado em Small Town, Šeštadienio vakaras mažame mieste, Un amore alle corde, Субботний вечер в небольшом городке, 스몰 타운 새터데이 나이트

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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