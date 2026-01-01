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Filmography
Yoshie Ichige
Yoshie Ichige
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshie Ichige
Yoshie Ichige
Yoshie Ichige
Date of Birth
6 September 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2006
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan
Chibi Maruko-chan
Comedy
2006, Japan
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