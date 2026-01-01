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Yoshie Ichige Yoshie Ichige
Kinoafisha Persons Yoshie Ichige

Yoshie Ichige

Yoshie Ichige

Date of Birth
6 September 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Chibi Maruko-chan
Comedy 2006, Japan
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