Mayuko Fukuda

Date of Birth
4 August 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Piano Forest 7.3
Piano Forest Piano no mori
Drama, Animation, Anime 2007, Japan
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Chibi Maruko-chan
Comedy 2006, Japan
