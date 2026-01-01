Menu
Mayuko Fukuda
Mayuko Fukuda
Date of Birth
4 August 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Voice actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Piano Forest
(2007)
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan
(2006)
7.3
Piano Forest
Piano no mori
Drama, Animation, Anime
2007, Japan
7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan
Chibi Maruko-chan
Comedy
2006, Japan
