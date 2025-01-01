Menu
Awards and nominations of Fernanda Torres

Fernanda Torres
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986 Cannes Film Festival 1986
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
