Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Fernanda Torres
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fernanda Torres
Fernanda Torres
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fernanda Torres
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree