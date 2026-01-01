Menu
Mauro Lima

Date of Birth
18 October 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Director, Composer

Popular Films

My Name Ain't Johnny 7.2
My Name Ain't Johnny (2008)
João, O Maestro 7.0
João, O Maestro (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
João, O Maestro 7
João, O Maestro A Paixão Segundo João
Biography, Drama 2017, Brazil
My Name Ain't Johnny 7.2
My Name Ain't Johnny Meu Nome Não É Johnny
Drama 2008, Brazil
