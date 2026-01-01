Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mauro Lima
Mauro Lima
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mauro Lima
Mauro Lima
Mauro Lima
Date of Birth
18 October 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Director, Composer
Popular Films
7.2
My Name Ain't Johnny
(2008)
7.0
João, O Maestro
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2017
2008
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
7
João, O Maestro
A Paixão Segundo João
Biography, Drama
2017, Brazil
7.2
My Name Ain't Johnny
Meu Nome Não É Johnny
Drama
2008, Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree