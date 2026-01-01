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Lucien Coëdel Lucien Coëdel
Kinoafisha Persons Lucien Coëdel

Lucien Coëdel

Lucien Coëdel

Date of Birth
30 August 1899
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 September 1947
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Voyage sans espoir 6.8
Voyage sans espoir (1943)
The Charterhouse of Parma 6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Charterhouse of Parma 6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma Chartreuse de parme
Drama, Romantic 1948, France / Italy
Voyage sans espoir 6.8
Voyage sans espoir Voyage sans espoir
Drama 1943, France
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