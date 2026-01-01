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About
Filmography
Lucien Coëdel
Lucien Coëdel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucien Coëdel
Lucien Coëdel
Lucien Coëdel
Date of Birth
30 August 1899
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 September 1947
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Voyage sans espoir
(1943)
6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1948
1943
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma
Chartreuse de parme
Drama, Romantic
1948, France / Italy
6.8
Voyage sans espoir
Voyage sans espoir
Drama
1943, France
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