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Filmography
Léon Larive
Léon Larive
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léon Larive
Léon Larive
Léon Larive
Date of Birth
28 June 1886
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
20 July 1961
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Children of Paradise
(1945)
Tickets
7.3
La Marseillaise
(1938)
7.2
Zero de conduite
(1933)
Filmography
8.2
Children of Paradise
Les enfants du paradis
Drama, Romantic
1945, France
Tickets
6.8
Voyage sans espoir
Voyage sans espoir
Drama
1943, France
7.3
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
History, Drama, Musical, War
1938, France
7.2
Zero de conduite
Zero de conduite
Drama, Comedy
1933, France
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