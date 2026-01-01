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Léon Larive Léon Larive
Kinoafisha Persons Léon Larive

Léon Larive

Léon Larive

Date of Birth
28 June 1886
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
20 July 1961
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Children of Paradise 8.2
Children of Paradise (1945)
La Marseillaise 7.3
La Marseillaise (1938)
Zero de conduite 7.2
Zero de conduite (1933)

Filmography

Children of Paradise 8.2
Children of Paradise Les enfants du paradis
Drama, Romantic 1945, France
Tickets
Voyage sans espoir 6.8
Voyage sans espoir Voyage sans espoir
Drama 1943, France
La Marseillaise 7.3
La Marseillaise La Marseillaise
History, Drama, Musical, War 1938, France
Zero de conduite 7.2
Zero de conduite Zero de conduite
Drama, Comedy 1933, France
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