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Louis Salou Louis Salou
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Salou

Louis Salou

Louis Salou

Date of Birth
23 April 1902
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 October 1948
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Goodbye Darling 6.8
Goodbye Darling (1946)
Voyage sans espoir 6.8
Voyage sans espoir (1943)
The Charterhouse of Parma 6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Charterhouse of Parma 6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma Chartreuse de parme
Drama, Romantic 1948, France / Italy
Goodbye Darling 6.8
Goodbye Darling Adieu... Chérie
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1946, France
Voyage sans espoir 6.8
Voyage sans espoir Voyage sans espoir
Drama 1943, France
The Wolf of the Malveneurs 5.7
The Wolf of the Malveneurs Le loup des Malveneur
Horror, Detective 1943, France
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