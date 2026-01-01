Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louis Salou
Louis Salou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Salou
Louis Salou
Louis Salou
Date of Birth
23 April 1902
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
12 October 1948
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
Goodbye Darling
(1946)
6.8
Voyage sans espoir
(1943)
6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
1948
1946
1943
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.6
The Charterhouse of Parma
Chartreuse de parme
Drama, Romantic
1948, France / Italy
6.8
Goodbye Darling
Adieu... Chérie
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1946, France
6.8
Voyage sans espoir
Voyage sans espoir
Drama
1943, France
5.7
The Wolf of the Malveneurs
Le loup des Malveneur
Horror, Detective
1943, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree