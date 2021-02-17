Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Aleksandr Kharitonov
Date of Birth
18 July 1948
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 February 2021
Popular Films
6.6
Ogonki
(1972)
6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
(1973)
5.8
Dorogi
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2015
1976
1973
1972
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.8
Dorogi
Drama, Crime
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Zhiteyskoe delo
Zhiteyskoe delo
Drama, Romantic
1976, USSR
6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
1973, USSR
6.6
Ogonki
Ogonki
Drama, Children's
1972, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree