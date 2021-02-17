Aleksandr Kharitonov

Menu
Date of Birth
18 July 1948
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 February 2021

Popular Films

Filmography

Dorogi 5.8
Dorogi
Drama, Crime 2015, Russia
Zhiteyskoe delo Zhiteyskoe delo
Drama, Romantic 1976, USSR
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha 6.6
Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha Dikaya okhota korolya Stakha
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 1973, USSR
Ogonki 6.6
Ogonki Ogonki
Drama, Children's 1972, USSR
