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Akiko Monô Akiko Monô
Kinoafisha Persons Akiko Monô

Akiko Monô

Akiko Monô

Date of Birth
2 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation (2003)
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man 6.0
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man 6
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, Japan
Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation Lost in Translation
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2003, USA / Japan
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