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About
Filmography
Akiko Monô
Akiko Monô
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akiko Monô
Akiko Monô
Akiko Monô
Date of Birth
2 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Lost in Translation
(2003)
6.0
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2009
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Sci-Fi, Action
2009, Japan
7.4
Lost in Translation
Lost in Translation
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA / Japan
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