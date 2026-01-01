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Filmography
Eric Bossick
Eric Bossick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Bossick
Eric Bossick
Eric Bossick
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.0
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
(2009)
Filmography
6
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Sci-Fi, Action
2009, Japan
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