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Eric Bossick Eric Bossick
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Bossick

Eric Bossick

Eric Bossick

Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Tetsuo: The Bullet Man 6.0
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man (2009)

Filmography

Tetsuo: The Bullet Man 6
Tetsuo: The Bullet Man Tetsuo: The Bullet Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, Japan
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