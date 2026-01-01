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Magdalena Berus Magdalena Berus
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Berus

Magdalena Berus

Magdalena Berus

Date of Birth
17 June 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

7 Emotions 6.4
7 Emotions (2018)
Baby Blues 4.1
Baby Blues (2012)
Basia 0.0
Basia (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7 Emotions 6.4
7 Emotions 7 uczuć
Drama, Comedy 2018, Poland
Basia
Basia Basia
Drama 2017, Poland
Baby Blues 4.1
Baby Blues Bejbi blues
Drama 2012, Poland
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