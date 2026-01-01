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About
Filmography
Magdalena Berus
Magdalena Berus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Berus
Magdalena Berus
Magdalena Berus
Date of Birth
17 June 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.4
7 Emotions
(2018)
4.1
Baby Blues
(2012)
0.0
Basia
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2018
2017
2012
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.4
7 Emotions
7 uczuć
Drama, Comedy
2018, Poland
Basia
Basia
Drama
2017, Poland
4.1
Baby Blues
Bejbi blues
Drama
2012, Poland
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