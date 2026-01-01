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Filmography
Shake Tukhmanyan
Shake Tukhmanyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shake Tukhmanyan
Shake Tukhmanyan
Shake Tukhmanyan
Date of Birth
5 December 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Lord of War
(2005)
7.4
Lorik
(2019)
7.3
Hayrik
(1972)
Filmography
7.4
Lorik
Lorik
Drama
2019, Armenia / Russia / Sweden / Switzerland
Watch trailer
7.6
Lord of War
Lord of War
Drama, Thriller, Action
2005, USA
6.1
Sideways
Sideways
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2004, USA
7.3
Hayrik
Hayrik
Romantic, Family
1972, USSR
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