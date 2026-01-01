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Shake Tukhmanyan Shake Tukhmanyan
Kinoafisha Persons Shake Tukhmanyan

Shake Tukhmanyan

Shake Tukhmanyan

Date of Birth
5 December 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Lord of War 7.6
Lord of War (2005)
Lorik 7.4
Lorik (2019)
Hayrik 7.3
Hayrik (1972)

Filmography

Lorik 7.4
Lorik Lorik
Drama 2019, Armenia / Russia / Sweden / Switzerland
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Lord of War 7.6
Lord of War Lord of War
Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA
Sideways 6.1
Sideways Sideways
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2004, USA
Hayrik 7.3
Hayrik Hayrik
Romantic, Family 1972, USSR
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