Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Levon Sharafyan
Levon Sharafyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levon Sharafyan
Levon Sharafyan
Levon Sharafyan
Date of Birth
17 February 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree
(1987)
3.7
Betrayal
(2013)
Filmography
3.7
Betrayal
Betrayal
Action, Detective
2013, USA
6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree
Menavor enkuzeni
Drama
1987, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree