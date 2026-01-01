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Levon Sharafyan Levon Sharafyan
Kinoafisha Persons Levon Sharafyan

Levon Sharafyan

Levon Sharafyan

Date of Birth
17 February 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree (1987)
Betrayal 3.7
Betrayal (2013)

Filmography

Betrayal 3.7
Betrayal Betrayal
Action, Detective 2013, USA
6.8
A Lonely Nut-Tree Menavor enkuzeni
Drama 1987, USSR
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