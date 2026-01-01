Menu
Kinoafisha
Meglena Karalambova
Meglena Karalambova
Date of Birth
20 June 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Young Woman and the Sea
(2024)
7.4
East/West
(1999)
6.5
Abyzou
(2022)
7
Birthday
Рожден ден
2025,
Watch trailer
7.7
Young Woman and the Sea
Young Woman and the Sea
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
6.1
Joyeux Noel
Joyeux Noel
Romantic
2023, France / USA
6.5
Abyzou
Abyzou
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
German Lessons
German Lessons
Drama
2020, Bulgaria
3.1
Die Tochter
Die Tochter
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2008, Austria
7.4
East/West
East-west
Romantic, Drama
1999, Russia / France / Spain / Ukraine / Bulgaria
