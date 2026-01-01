Meglena Karalambova

Menu
Date of Birth
20 June 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Young Woman and the Sea 7.7
Young Woman and the Sea (2024)
East/West 7.4
East/West (1999)
Abyzou 6.5
Abyzou (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Birthday
Birthday Рожден ден
2025,
Watch trailer
Young Woman and the Sea 7.7
Young Woman and the Sea Young Woman and the Sea
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
Joyeux Noel 6.1
Joyeux Noel Joyeux Noel
Romantic 2023, France / USA
Abyzou 6.5
Abyzou Abyzou
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
German Lessons 6.5
German Lessons German Lessons
Drama 2020, Bulgaria
Die Tochter 3.1
Die Tochter Die Tochter
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2008, Austria
East/West 7.4
East/West East-west
Romantic, Drama 1999, Russia / France / Spain / Ukraine / Bulgaria
