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Poster of Tramp
Kinoafisha Films Tramp

Tramp

, 2026
Tramp
Bulgaria / Comedy
Poster of Tramp

Synopsis

The film tells the story of one of Bulgaria's earliest hackers, Spas Kandilarov whose groundbreaking software continues to reside in the intelligence arrays of agencies worldwide even today.

Cast

Kalin Arsov
Evelina Bibova
Krasimir Dokov
Deyan Donkov
Stanka Kalcheva
Meglena Karalambova
Writer Stefan-Zvezdan Tenev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget €320,000
Also known as
Tramp, Клошар

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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