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Poster of Birthday
Birthday - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Birthday

Birthday

, 2025
Рожден ден
18+
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Birthday - Trailer
Birthday  Trailer

Synopsis

Grandma Genoveva wants to die. On her birthday, Vasil breaks into her house to rob it. They make a deal – he will kill her, and she will bequeath her house to him. Soon everything goes wrong. This leads to a series of comic situations involving three outsiders – a hockey fan, a puppeteer, and a crazy romantic.

Cast

Svezhen Mladenov
Meglena Karalambova
Vasil Banov
Stefan Denolyubov
Stanimir Gamov
Director Ivaylo Penchev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 September 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 Bulgaria B

Film rating

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Updated 7 November 2025

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