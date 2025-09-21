Birthday, 2025
18+
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Synopsis
Grandma Genoveva wants to die. On her birthday, Vasil breaks into her house to rob it. They make a deal – he will kill her, and she will bequeath her house to him. Soon everything goes wrong. This leads to a series of comic situations involving three outsiders – a hockey fan, a puppeteer, and a crazy romantic.
Cast
Director Ivaylo Penchev
Film details
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 September 2025
Release date
|7 November 2025
|Bulgaria
|B
Updated 7 November 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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