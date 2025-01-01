Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons David Walliams Awards

Awards and nominations of David Walliams

David Walliams
Awards and nominations of David Walliams
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
 Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more