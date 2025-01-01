Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Walliams
David Walliams
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Walliams
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
Comedy Programme or Series Award
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme or Series
Nominee
