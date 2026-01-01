Menu
A. Salamatina
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin
(1962)
Filmography
Drama
Romantic
1962
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin
My, dvoe muzhchin
Drama, Romantic
1962, USSR
